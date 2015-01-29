Concerns over possibly damaged gas line in Bay Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Concerns over possibly damaged gas line in Bay Park



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A crew from SDG&E responded to a Bay Park neighborhood Thursday after reports of a damaged gas line.

It happened just before noon at a home in the 3600 block of Ethan Allen Avenue. A homeowner says a roofing crew was working when someone dropped a tool onto a gas meter, possibly causing a leak.

The work on the roof was suspended while an SDG&E worker fixed the problem.

No one was injured or evacuated during the incident.

