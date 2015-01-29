San Diego building has tallest solar electric system in U.S.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A new high-rise in downtown San Diego is reaching new heights when it comes to clean energy.

The building has the tallest solar electric system in the United States, which runs from the 5th to the 17th floor.

The president of Adroit Energy, the company that completed the project, says the owner of the building was looking to cut long-term energy bills and integrate renewables into the low income multi-family high-rise.

"We're going to reduce our natural gas burn here, we're going to reduce the amount of energy we take off the grid. That's going to help on carbon emissions as well as air quality right here in downtown San Diego," Jim Backman said.

The high-rise also has more than 100 solar thermal collectors that generate about half of the building's hot water needs throughout the year.