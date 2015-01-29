Teen bitten by rattlesnake gets special visit

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 15-year-old boy recovering at a hospital from a rattlesnake bite got a special visit Thursday.

Members of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Copter 1 team, who rescued Bradley Avey on Sunday, stopped by Rady Children's Hospital to visit the young boy and his family.



Bradley was hiking when he was bitten on the ankle at the Mission Trails Park. He pulled the snake off and threw it away from him before the rescue crew arrived and airlifted him to the hospital.



He's said to be doing well.

