Raccoon caught snoozing in a tree in Santee

SANTEE (CBS 8) - An unusual sight in a Santee neighborhood Thursday.

A raccoon was caught snoozing in a tree. Residents in the 9600 block of Pebble Beach Drive initially thought the animal was sick or injured. But when Animal Control arrived, it was determined the little guy was just getting some shuteye, as raccoons are mostly nocturnal.



He was then left alone and woke up a short time later.

