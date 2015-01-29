Monster Jam truck visits Mission Valley YMCA

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Kids from the YMCA in Mission Valley got a monster-sized lesson in engineering and technology Thursday.

"Monster Jam is all about education no matter how old, from the youngest to the oldest, learn each and every show they go to," Captain's Curse driver Alex Blackwell said.



Blackwell talked about what it takes to build a monster truck. The lesson goes along with the students' STEM curriculum -- Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.



The kids got their own Monster Jam truck builder sets to create mini replicas of the two-ton truck.

