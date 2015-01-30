Search for suspects in street brawl stabbing

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - Two men were life-flighted to the hospital after being stabbed in a fight.

The stabbing happened during a violent street brawl around 12:39 a.m. early Friday in Oceanside near the corner of Tremont Street and Eucalyptus Street. Both victims were flown to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.

Police say one man has severe stabbing injuries and the other suffered head trauma.

Oceanside Police arrested two suspects near the scene. One was hiding in bushes near the railroad tracks and the other was walking down the street.

There were as many as five to six people in the street fight. The other possible witnesses and stabbing suspects got away.

Officers don't know what the cause of the brawl was. Detectives hope to learn more after questioning the suspects and victims.

CBS News 8's Gene Kang has more information in this video report.