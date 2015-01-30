Olympian Shaun White is surprising some lucky fans

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Gold metal Olympic Champion and entrepreneur Shaun White is back in his hometown of Encinitas to giveaway tickets to his action packed "Air + Style" event in Pasadena on Feb. 21-22.

The famous Snowboarder was at one of his favorite taco shops this morning - Ricos Taco Shop in Encinitas to surprise fans and promote Air + Style.

The event features a combination of the world's greatest snowboarders, skiers and skateboarders, as well as live performances from some of the top music acts.

There will food cooked by famous chefs, fashion, art and activities for the kids,

For more information and to buy tickets visit - www.ticketmaster.com or www.air-style.com