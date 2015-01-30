Seany's Happy Camper 5K benefits kids with cancer

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local businesses are joining forces to help kids with cancer. And you can help as well by signing up for the Happy Camper 5K run/walk Saturday, January 31.

The second annual Seany's Happy Camper 5K Run/Walk will raise money for "Seany's Camp Reach for the Sky," which is a camp that provides an adventure for kids affected by cancer.

Each year, hundreds of children attend the camp, free of charge, to receive the strength and support they need to continue fighting cancer.

Last year, 130 people participated in the event and raised nearly $30,000. The goal this year is to raise $50,000 to allow kids with cancer to attend camp.

The 5K will take place at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, January 31 at Road Runner Sports in San Diego.

CLICK HERE to donate.