Zoo Day: Praire dog - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: Praire dog

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - They have an impressive language, with different sounds to identify different predators.

In this Zoo Day video, we're learning more about prairie dogs. Vicki Laurie tells us more.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.