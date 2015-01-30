SUV strikes, seriously injures 2 children in Skyline

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A SUV struck two boys in the Skyline neighborhood Friday, leaving one with a skull fracture and the other also severely injured.

The 20-year-old woman driving a Toyota SUV crashed into the 12- and 14-year-old boys in the 600 block of Meadowbrook Drive near San Vicente Street about 3:15 p.m., San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The injured boys were being treated at Rady Children Hospital.



Police say the young driver admitted she took a corner too fast before losing control and striking the children on the sidewalk.



Investigators don't believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.