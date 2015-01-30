Knox Middle School's 38th annual MLK March - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Knox Middle School's 38th annual MLK March

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds of San Diego Unified students, staff, parents and guests marched through Mountain View Friday to pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The group gathered at Knox Middle School for the school's 38th annual MLK March. The event started off with a performance by Knox students reciting the civil rights leader's famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

There were also musical, dance and dramatic performances.

