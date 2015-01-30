Baby gorilla tours exhibit on mom's back - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Baby gorilla tours exhibit on mom's back

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A four-week-old male gorilla at the San Diego Zoo is now able to tour his habitat.

Zoo staff say western lowland gorilla mother Jessica often places her baby on her back, which allows him to take in the exhibit from a safe space.

The five-pound baby boy is also more alert, and he's starting to learn about the social dynamics of his troop by observing other members.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.