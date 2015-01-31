Deputies target drunk drivers Super Bowl weekend - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Deputies target drunk drivers Super Bowl weekend

SAN MARCOS (CBS 8) -Heading into Super Bowl weekend San Diego County Sheriff's deputies are out in force targeting drunk drivers.

As part of the “Avoid the 8” campaign to reduce DUI's along Highway 78 and neighboring communities, deputies are fanned out across the county on game day and checkpoints are underway in San Marcos.

In this video report, CBS News 8's Abbie Alford reports how much drivers stand to lose if they break the law.

