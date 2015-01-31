Pedestrian struck by car in Valencia Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was struck by a car while crossing a Valencia Park roadway Saturday afternoon.

The 51-year-old victim was about halfway across South Euclid Avenue, near Trinidad Way, when he was hit by a gray 2014 Nissan Altima shortly before 2 p.m., San Diego police Officer Frank Cali said.

The pedestrian sustained a fractured femur and was taken to a hospital to be treated, Cali said.

Cali said the 64-year-old woman driving the Altima was not suspected of drunken driving.