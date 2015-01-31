Three arrested for airsoft shooting - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Three arrested for airsoft shooting

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man and two teens have been arrested after shooting at people with an airsoft gun.

Police say they received a call about three people shooting at pedestrians from a car in the City Heights area around 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

At least one person was shot in the arm but was not injured.

Officers pulled the car over and arrested a 23-year-old man along with a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old.

