Three arrested for airsoft shooting

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man and two teens have been arrested after shooting at people with an airsoft gun.

Police say they received a call about three people shooting at pedestrians from a car in the City Heights area around 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

At least one person was shot in the arm but was not injured.

Officers pulled the car over and arrested a 23-year-old man along with a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old.