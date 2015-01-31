Caltrans freeway closure

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sections of Interstate 5 will again be closed across Camp Pendleton during evenings and overnights for concrete replacement, the Cabrillo Freeway will get overnight closures, and the road from San Ysidro to Otay Mesa will be restricted next week, Caltrans officials said on Saturday.

Two-mile lane closures will be rotated for three of the four lanes in each direction on Interstate 5 between the Aliso Creek Rest Area and the San Diego-Orange County line so worn-out, damaged concrete pavement slabs can be replaced.

Caltrans scheduled the closures from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Near the border, a four-month pavement project gets underway on Route 905 at 7 a.m. Monday.

Up to two lanes on Route 905, also called Otay Mesa Road, will be closed from Caliente to Sanyo avenues from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day for five days, according to Caltrans. At least one lane will remain open.

The state agency said motorists should allow extra travel time and use caution near constructions zones.

In Balboa Park, Caltrans plans to close the southbound Cabrillo Freeway from Mission Valley to downtown On Monday and Tuesday night, and close the northbound 163 Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Caltrans said the closures will be from 10 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following day were necessary so crews could install metal beam guard rails at

the Cabrillo Bridge, the landmark arch that carries Laurel Street over Balboa Park's canyon.

On Monday and Tuesday, southbound state Route 163 will be closed stating at Interstate 8, including the on-ramps, off-ramps and connectors, south to

Interstate 5.

The northbound Cabrillo Freeway will be closed from A Street and Interstate 5 to just north of the bridge during the same hours Wednesday and Thursday, Caltrans said.

Through traffic will be detoured via the 5 and 8 freeways.