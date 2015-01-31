Bike sharing stations open in the Gaslamp

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego's first bike share stations are now open.

Bike share users pay a monthly membership fee that allows them to use the bikes for 30 or 60 minutes at a time as many times as they like.

There are two monthly plans and you have to pay more if you exceed your allotted time.

Members get keys to unlock the bikes from their stations. Non-members can also use the bikes by paying with a credit card.

20 stations opened downtown on Friday. 160 more will be operational around the city within the next two months.