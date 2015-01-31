Nonprofit takes underprivileged youths fishing

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Several dozen local children and teens got an up-close look at the life of a fisherman on Saturday.

The non-profit organization "Friends of Rollo" invited 40 under-privileged youths onto a boat for an all-day fishing trip.

The children learned what it takes to successfully reel in fish.

Organizers say today's event is not just about fishing but also about educating low-income children.

"Friends of Rollo" also celebrated a major milestone on Saturday, having taken 100,000 children on fishing trips since 1999.