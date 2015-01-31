Hang glider hurt in crash on Black Mountain - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hang glider hurt in crash on Black Mountain

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A hang glider was injured Saturday afternoon while landing in the Black Mountain Open Space Park.

The man suffered a back injury in the short landing east of the gliderport off Black Mountain Road shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A fire-rescue dispatcher said the injured man would be taken to a hospital, but it was unclear if he would be transported by ambulance or by helicopter.

