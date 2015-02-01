Pedestrian hit and killed in Fairmont Village

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man received fatal injuries when he was struck by a truck as he crossed a street in San Diego's Fairmont Village neighborhood Saturday evening, police said.

The victim -- said to be between 40 and 50 years old -- was crossing the 4600 block of University Avenue, headed south, at about 6:05 p.m. when he was struck by an eastbound truck being driven by a 50-year-old man, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Heims said.