Woman walks in on man stealing her jewelry

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A woman in Lakeside returned home to find a burglar in her apartment and now sheriff's deputies are looking for the jewelry thief.

The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Mapleview Street, near Ashwood Street.

The victim is in the process of moving out of her apartment complex and says the suspect entered her apartment through an unlocked sliding glass door.

When the woman came home, the intruder ran off, but not before she got a good look at him.

She has identified the thief as her neighbor, 27-year-old Richard Thomas.

