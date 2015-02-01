NFL to keep the roof open for Super Bowl Sunday

In this Monday, Jan. 26, 2015, file photo, with the grass field tray outside, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Black Hawk helicopter circles above University of Phoenix Stadium, site of the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game, during a security demonstr

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The retractable roof will be open for the Super Bowl.

With temperatures in the upper 60s and no chance of rain Sunday, the NFL decided to let the sunshine in for the title game between New England and Seattle.

It's a change of course at University of Phoenix Stadium, where the home team Cardinals have played with the roof closed for every game since December 2013.

Weather is rarely an issue at the Super Bowl, in large part because the game is either played in warm-weather cities or at stadiums with domes. Last year in New Jersey, temperatures were in the low 40s at kickoff.

The high in Glendale was forecast to be 67 degrees, with temperatures falling into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

