San Francisco experiences driest January on record

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in recorded weather history, San Francisco received no measurable rain in January.

The city's streets stayed dry, and the month ended on Saturday with sunshine and the temperature hitting 70 degrees.

The rest of the Bay Area was also dry. Meteorology consultant Jan Null tells the San Francisco Chronicle (http://bit.ly/1yqjBbf) that other cities, including San Jose, saw at most two one-hundredths of an inch of rain.

The Bay Area is still above normal rainfall totals for this time of year after a wet December. But rain will have to start falling soon to maintain a normal pace. The state, meanwhile, remains in the grips of a drought.

San Francisco's recorded weather history dates back to the Gold Rush era of the mid-19th century.

