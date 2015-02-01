Boulder breaks loose, rolls into Alpine business

ALPINE (CNS) - A large rock tumbled into an equipment rental business in Alpine Sunday morning, but their store was closed and no one was hurt.

The boulder, about 10 feet round, rolled into Alpine Rentals on Alpine Boulevard near Olivewood Lane sometime Sunday morning.

Photos taken at the scene showed the boulder had knocked an indentation into the wood, brick and tan stucco exterior at the rear of the building.

Several smaller rocks were shown lying alongside the larger one.

The 24-year-old business is closed on Sundays, according to its website.