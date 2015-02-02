Woman rescued after falling 40-feet off cliff - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman rescued after falling 40-feet off cliff

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A woman was hospitalized Sunday night after falling nearly 40-feet down a cliff in Sunset Cliffs.

Witnesses called for help shortly before 9:00 p.m. Sunday night at the base of Monaco Street.

