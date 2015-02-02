Law enforcement cracked down on drunk drivers on Super Bowl Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Law enforcement officers fanned out around San Diego County on Sunday in search of drunken drivers and other rowdy Super Bowl revelers.

Sheriff's deputies and National City police officers carried our patrols into Sunday night.

"There's no reason anyone should be drinking and driving," Sheriff Bill Gore said in a statement. "It's completely avoidable. Never get behind the wheel after drinking. Remember, fans don't let fans drive drunk."

Extra National City police patrols got underway at 2 p.m. and were on patrol until midnight.

Special sheriff's deputies were scheduled to patrol until 5 a.m. Monday.