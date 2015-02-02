Two children seriously hurt in DUI crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two children seriously hurt in DUI crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A family of four is recovering after their SUV was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver in Fallbrook.

The crash happened at about 11:00 p.m. Saturday night on Interstate 15 near the 76.

Two children, ages two and three, were ejected from the vehicle on impact. Both were in car seats and flown to a hospital with severe injuries.

The suspected drunk driver, a 55-year-old man from San Bernardino, was arrested at the scene.

