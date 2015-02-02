Deep fryer causes fire at Wendy's restaurant - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Deep fryer causes fire at Wendy's restaurant

Posted: Updated:

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - A grease fryer caught fire at a Wendy's in El Cajon Sunday morning.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the 800 block of Broadway near North Mollison Avenue.

Fire officials say employees tried to put out the flames, but when that didn't work, they called the fire department and evacuated the restaurant.

The fire did not spread and was contained to the kitchen equipment.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly. The health department is investigating the incident.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.