Measles case reported, CDC urging vaccination

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CDC stepped in Monday morning, warning everyone to get vaccinated against the measles.

There are more than a dozen cases in San Diego County and it could spread rapidly if there's no action.

County health officials say the measles are highly contagious and can lead to an outbreak if it isn't properly controlled. Of the 107 measles cases nationwide, 91 are in California and 13 have been confirmed in San Diego County.

Orange County has 27 confirmed cases and Los Angeles County has 21. The patients range in age from 7 months to 70 years old and a quarter of them were immediately hospitalized.

Dozens of cases are linked back to Disneyland and have resulted in the shut down of health clinics in San Diego.

The CDC Director warns that the deadly virus is a major health problem that is easily spread. People are being quarantined until they show immunity. But getting vaccinated is the most effective way to prevent a measles infection.

"Study after study has shown that there are no serious long-term adverse consequences for measles. Of course, it can hurt your arm, one in six kids have a fever 10 days after, but the vaccine is safe and effective" says Dr. Tom Frieden, the CDC Director.

Symptoms include a fever and a rash. County health officials say if you suspect you have measles, call your doctor or health expert before you show up for help in order to prevent spreading the measles.