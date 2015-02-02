Three arrested after short pursuit with SDPD

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Three people are in custody Monday morning after a brief chase with police.

The chase happened around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning.

A San Diego Police officer tried to stop a white car on the 94 East at 28th Street. The driver took off, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour before finally stopping on the Northbound 125, just South of Lemon Avenue.

All three people in the car tried to make a run for it, but police were able to arrest all of them.