Crews save teen trapped inside crashed car

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday night with major lower leg injuries after he crashed his small car into a tree in Oceanside and remained trapped for more than 30 minutes, authorities said.

The man crashed his Toyota Corolla into the tree on Frazee Road near Oleander Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to Oceanside fire Battalion Chief Pete Lawrence.

"When the Toyota Corolla struck the tree, it hit broadside with the impact being absorbed directly into the driver's side door," Lawrence said.

"This caused significant intrusion into the driver's seat area and collapsed the vehicle onto the victim's lower torso."

It took crews 36 minutes to free the man, Lawrence said, adding that he was then flown to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.