Weapons and cash stolen in residential burglary - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Weapons and cash stolen in residential burglary

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two AK-47's are now in the hands of thieves following the burglary of a home in Clairemont.

The robbery happened in the 3800 block of Antiem Street Sunday morning. The homeowner says the burglars took the two assault rifles along with several other weapons and cash.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

