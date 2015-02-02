Rep: Bobbi Kristina is fighting for her life

In this Feb. 12, 2011, file photo, singer Whitney Houston, left, and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown arrive at an event in Beverly Hills, Calif. The daughter of late singer and entertainer Whitney Houston was found Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015, unresponsive in a

NEW YORK (AP) — Bobbi Kristina Brown is fighting for her life, according to a statement from the Houston family Monday.

Police said the 21-year-old daughter of Whitney Houston and R&B singer Bobby Brown was taken to a hospital Saturday after she was found face down and unresponsive in a bathtub in a suburban Atlanta townhome.

The statement said that Brown is surrounded by immediate family and that the family was requesting privacy. No more details were provided.

"We are asking you to honor our request for privacy during this difficult time," the statement read. "Thank you for your prayers, well wishes, and we greatly appreciate your continued support. "

Whitney Houston was found dead in a hotel bathtub in 2012.



THIS IS A STORY UPDATE. For an earlier AP story, read below.



ATLANTA (AP) — Messages of support were being offered Monday as people awaited word on singer Whitney Houston's daughter, who authorities say was found face down and unresponsive in a bathtub over the weekend in a suburban Atlanta town home.

Twenty-one-year-old Bobbi Kristina Brown was taken Saturday to a hospital in the northern Atlanta suburb of Roswell, Georgia, police said. Brown is also the daughter of R&B singer Bobby Brown.

Lindsey Harber, a spokeswoman at North Fulton Hospital, where police say Houston's daughter was taken, declined comment.

"I can't confirm she's even there," Harber said Sunday.

Brown's husband, Nick Gordon, along with a friend, found her in a bathtub Saturday, Roswell police said in a statement. The friend called 911 while Brown's husband performed CPR on her because they did not believe she was breathing nor had a pulse, said Officer Lisa Holland, a Roswell Police Department spokeswoman.

Police gave Brown additional care before she was taken to the hospital, Holland said.

La Toya Jackson is one of several celebrities who used Twitter to express her support Sunday.

"Let's All Send Love Light & Prayers to Bobbi Kristina Brown!" Jackson tweeted. "Wishing Her A Healthy & Speedy Recovery!" Singer-songwriter Missy Elliott said on Twitter that she's also throwing her support behind Brown. "Still Praying 4 Bobbi Kristina," Elliott tweeted in part.

The townhome is in a subdivision near a bend in the Chattahoochee River, about 20 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Whitney Houston was found dead in a hotel bathtub on Feb. 11, 2012, in Beverly Hills, California. The 48-year-old Houston had struggled for years with cocaine, marijuana and pills, and her behavior had become erratic.

Authorities examining Houston's death found a dozen prescription drug bottles in the hotel suite. They concluded Houston accidentally drowned. Heart disease and cocaine use were listed as contributing factors inHouston's death.

In September, the late singer's sister-in-law Pat Houston told The Associated Press that Bobbi Kristina Brown was doing well, and that she was proud of her.

"Bobbi's a 21-year-old. She's doing good," Pat Houston said.

"I always tell the kids — not only her — but the other nieces and nephews, 'You think you're grown. Just because you're 21, out of the house, you think you're grown,'" she added. "I mean, they make their decisions, they keep moving, you can only advise them and keep it moving, and that's what I do. But she's good. I'm very proud of Krissy."

Over her career, Whitney Houston sold more than 50 million records in the United States alone. Her voice, an ideal blend of power, grace and beauty, made classics out of songs such as "Saving All My Love For You," ''I Will Always Love You," ''The Greatest Love of All" and "I'm Every Woman." Her six Grammys were only a fraction of her many awards.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.