Deck catches fire at home in Del Mar

DEL MAR (CBS 8) - Fire investigators believe an electrical short caused a fire that damaged the deck of a home in Del Mar.



Neighbors near the house on Long Boat Cove called 911 when heavy smoke was seen early Monday morning.

Firefighters knocked down the flames that were confined to a porch and the decking equipment around it. Damage is estimated at $20,000.



No one was home at the time of the fire.





