Man in "revenge porn" trial found guilty of extortion, identity theft

It was a surprising start Thursday for the trial of a man accused of running a "revenge porn" website.

It was a surprising start Thursday for the trial of a man accused of running a "revenge porn" website.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who posted thousands of nude and sexually explicit photos of women on his website without their permission, then set up a second website where they had to pay up to $350 to get the photos taken down, was convicted Monday of 27 felony counts of extortion and identity theft.

Kevin Bollaert, 28, who had been out of custody, was ordered back into custody upon his conviction, with bail set at $500,000.

Deputy Attorney General Tawnya Boulan Austin told Judge David Gill that Bollaert -- whose screen name is "vindictive" -- was just too dangerous to be allowed to roam the Internet while free.

Austin said the Internet was Bollaert's "tool of destruction" and his victims would be vulnerable if he was allowed to get back online. Austin said Bollaert was a man "who can't get out of his own way."

Bollaert -- who is on federal probation after pleading guilty to a weapons charge -- faces up to 20 years in state prison when he is sentenced April 3. A mistrial was declared on one count each of conspiracy and identity theft.

Several women testified they were embarrassed and humiliated when their private nude photos and personal identifying information turned up on a now-defunct website called "yougotposted.com."

Authorities said Bollaert allowed users to upload 10,170 private explicit photographs anonymously to "yougotposted.com" between December 2012 and September 2013.

Unlike other "revenge porn" sites, "yougotposted.com" prompted users to also share personal identifying information about the subject in the photo, including name, age and address, according to prosecutors.

Defense attorney Emily Rose-Weber said Bollaert committed "moral transgressions" but shouldn't be held legally responsible for the sexually explicit photos being submitted to his website. His sister website was named "ChangeMyReputation.com."