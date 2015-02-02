Groundbreaking on temporary fire station in Skyline - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Groundbreaking on temporary fire station in Skyline

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The City of San Diego has broken ground on a temporary fire station in Skyline, an area that has seen notoriously slow response times over the years.

The $400,000 station will go up at the corner of Skyline Drive and Sychar Road.

It's expected to open in April, and will serve the Skyline area until a permanent facility can be built.

