Navy lieutenant accused of peeping aboard USS Stennis - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Navy lieutenant is under investigation, accused of trying to videotape women inside a female officers' bathroom aboard the aircraft carrier USS Stennis.

The Navy Times reports the 33-year-old junior officer was caught holding an electronic device up to a ventilation grate outside the restroom.

The alleged incident happened last Thursday while the Stennis was conducting training operations off the coast of Southern California.

