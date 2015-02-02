Parolees will soon get bikes refurbished by inmates

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Some local parolees will be riding an easier transition back into society after they're released from prison.

District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis Monday announced a new bicycle program. Inmates at Donovan State Prison will refurbish the bicycles for parolees.



"Just to have this bike and be able to commute and move around San Diego, it's actually a really good opportunity for me," recent parolee Veronica said.



The program is aimed at helping former prisoners with transportation while teaching current inmates skills to help them find jobs when they're released.