Council members question stadium committee's closed meetings

A nine-member task force tasked with finding a location to build a new stadium for the Chargers, and coming up with a plan to pay for its construction, was publicly introduced Friday by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - Two members of the City Council called Monday for more transparency by a task force designed to develop plans for a new Chargers stadium in San Diego, but the City Attorney's Office said the group doesn't need to meet in public.

In a memo to Faulconer, Councilmen David Alvarez and Todd Gloria said they're troubled by a lack of openness for the group, "especially because you have tasked them with the development of a proposal that is expected to include a commitment of public resources in the form of land and/or tax revenue."

“Ultimately this will not be successful unless the public says, yes, we want to do this but we are keeping them out how are we going to convince the public this is the right thing to do,” said Alvarez.

The councilmen requested that the 9-person panel made up of civic, business and community leaders to hear public input on the stadium issue, that the mayor or task force issue monthly progress reports, and for information on how much public funds the group will spend.

“I think all of us in San Diego want to make sure this is a success but the only way we can do that is if we all participate,” said Alvarez.

City Attorney Jan Goldsmith weighed in with his own memo, which said the task force is allowed to meet behind closed doors since it is not an official municipal body and does not represent the city.

He said that, as he understands it, the group will operate informally.

"It will not be required to conduct public meetings, submit financial disclosure forms or otherwise publicly identify conflicts of interest," Goldsmith said.

"Our office has been asked whether this group is legally obligated to follow Brown Act requirements that apply to public bodies," Goldsmith said. "The answer is that as long as the group remains an informal advisory group to the mayor and nothing more, it does not have to comply with the rules designed for public bodies. In fact, it is common for politicians to receive informal input from members of the community without demanding such compliance."

He said the task force will not be allowed to make decisions or negotiate on behalf of the city, and will not receive legal advice from the City Attorney's Office.

Faulconer created the task force to determine whether to place a new playing home for the Chargers downtown or the Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley, and develop a funding plan that will pass muster with two-thirds of the city's voters next year. A final report from the panel is due in the fall.

Fans are tackling the controversy.

“I am sure it has its purpose and it looks good on paper but if you don't get a pulse from your fan base you won't ever know,” said Sean Ortuno.

Another fan says he is not worried about the process he just wants a new stadium for the Bolts.

“I'm not too concerned about the details I just want to get the stadium to keep the Chargers here,” said Kyle Sherman.

Craig Gustafson of the mayor's office said the task force is just one part of what will be a "very public" process.