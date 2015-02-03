Vacant house goes up in flames

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A fire burned through a house and power line in Golden Hill Tuesday morning.

Neighbors called 911, fearing that someone may be inside the house. The fire spread quickly with flames jumping from the house and burning utility lines in the area.

Twenty firefighters responded to the fire at 28th and Broadway and police blocked off the streets so fire trucks could enter through alleyways.

Firefighters cut a hole through the roof to get access to the rear of the house. Fortunately, firefighters searched the home and found nobody inside.

"How long it's been vacant is unclear. Fires are burning hotter these days with the plastics and polyurethane in the house" said David Picone, SD Fire and Rescue Chief.

After containing the fire, investigators went in to determine where and how the fire started. The investigation is still ongoing.