Disturbing trend: Pedestrian deaths rise in San Diego

Disturbing trend: Pedestrian deaths rise in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local man is turning tragedy into a crusade for safety following the death of his friend.

Rudy Delgado wants to raise awareness about a spike in recent pedestrian accidents. His friend Kurtis was killed last year by a hit and run driver who was never found.

Officials say it's part of a disturbing trend in the county. In the last month alone, there have been 4 pedestrian deaths and rates are up 20% from 2012. 

Delgado says accidents like these are avoidable.

The following streets have been identified by authorities as the most dangerous streets for pedestrians:

- University Avenue

- El Cajon Boulevard

- Euclid Avenue

- Market Street

- Imperial


