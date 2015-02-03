Rescuers scramble to save boy trapped in open drain - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rescuers scramble to save boy trapped in open drain

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A desperate, round-the-clock effort is underway just south of the border where a toddler is trapped in a storm drain.

Rescuers in Tijuana are scrambling to locate the boy using cameras and heavy digging equipment.

CBS News 8's Dominic Garcia has more information in this video report.

