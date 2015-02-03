ATM damaged in Gaslamp, cash possibly stolen

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police are investigating a possible ATM break in in the Gaslamp.

It happened at a cash machine outside "Moonshine Flats" in the 300 block of 7th Avenue.

The bar was closed on Monday, meaning that the robbery happened sometime between Sunday night and Tuesday morning.

It's not clear how much money was taken, but there are surveillance cameras. Authorities are currently reviewing the footage.