Possible sink hole forming in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A section of Harbor Drive sank Tuesday due to apparent soil settling near the east end of the Coronado Bridge, forcing a temporary closure of one lane of the bayfront thoroughfare.

A roughly 20-foot-long stretch of the northbound side of the roadway was reported to have dropped several inches south of Sampson Street in Barrio Logan shortly after 9 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Crews blocked off a stretch of one lane while installing steel plates as a temporary patch pending permanent repairs, said Bill Harris, spokesman for the Transportation and Storm Water Department. The street was open again by late afternoon.

The problem apparently was related to excavation being performed by a private work company as part of a street-median refurbishment project, Harris said.