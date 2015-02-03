Study: San Diego least affordable city in U.S. to own a home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A new study ranks America's Finest City as also the country's least affordable.

San Diego tops the list of the least affordable cities in the country to own a home, according to realtor.com.

The survey found more than half the residents in 93 percent of our city's ZIP codes could not afford a median-priced home. The reason: incomes haven't kept up with home price appreciation.

Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and New York round out the top five.