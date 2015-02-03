Defense Department employee arrested in Navy bribery scheme

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Federal officials have arrested a former Defense Department employee in a one of the Navy's worst corruption cases.

Paul Simpkins was arrested Tuesday in Haymarket, Va., on a conspiracy to commit bribery charge in connection to a scheme to help a Malaysian contractor get businesses servicing warships. Simpkins was a former senior federal contracting officer for the Navy. Simpkins not be reached for comment.

The arrest comes less than a month after the case's central figure, Leonard Glenn Francis, pleaded guilty to buying off U.S. military officials with everything from cash, prostitutes and luxury travel.

The complaint alleges that Simpkins accepted several hundred thousand dollars in cash and wire transfers, travel and the services of prostitutes in exchange for steering lucrative Navy contracts to GDMA.

