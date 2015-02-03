Water, power services restored at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - Water and power services have been restored at Balboa Park, after a pipeline break and power outages left several Balboa Park attractions without service Tuesday while crews worked to repair the separate problems.



A ruptured 16-inch-diameter cast-iron water main began overflowing about 1:30 p.m. near the historic Balboa Park Carousel, off Park Boulevard and Zoo Place, said Arian Collins, a spokesman for the San Diego Public Utilities Department.

It took city personnel a little over an hour to get the ruptured line shut off, Collins said.

The mishap left Spanish Village Art Center, the San Diego Natural History Museum and the Old Globe Theatre without functional plumbing. The situation prompted the museum to close at 2 p.m., three hours early. The playhouse, for its part, cancelled an evening performance of the musical "Murder for Two."

San Diego Gas and Electric officials say power was shut off deliberately Monday night to upgrade the electrical system in the area. Crews turned the power back on Tuesday morning, but service quickly went out again.

