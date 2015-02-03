Ramona High School employee found dead at school

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 69-year-old Ramona High School employee who had been suffering from protracted health problems was found dead in a staff restroom at the East County campus Tuesday.

The body of the school computer technician, whose name was withheld pending notification of his family, was discovered about 7:15 a.m., according to Ramona Unified School District officials.

"The employee normally gets off work around 1 p.m., but his car was discovered on campus this morning, indicating that he likely never left campus yesterday," RUSD Superintendent Robert Graeff said. "It appears that he went to the restroom after work yesterday and suffered some kind of life-ending event."

The man had been employed by the district since 2006. He had been in poor health for several years, Graeff said.

"Clearly, our staff and students are disturbed by the employee's passing and will mourn his loss," the superintendent said.

An autopsy was pending.