Dog found with injured muzzle up for adoption

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 4-year-old miniature poodle found with rubber bands cutting deep into her muzzle is recovering from her injuries and is ready for adoption, the county Department of Animal Services announced Tuesday.

Animal Services officials said they will accept special adoption applications for Frankie by the close of business Saturday, with the goal of getting her into a permanent home in time for Valentine's Day.

Frankie was discovered Jan. 3 running loose in a park in Logan Heights. A responding animal control officer found that the dog had rubber bands wrapped around her muzzle that cut to the bone.

The poodle has spent the last several weeks at a foster home recovering from surgeries to repair her injuries. The $3,000 veterinary cost was covered by the department's Spirit Fund, which pays for advanced care.

"It's amazing to see how animals that have been subjected to such horrific abuse can be so quick to forgive," said county Animal Services Director Dawn Danielson. "Our little Frankie is bursting with love and she's just looking for a special Valentine to love her back."

However, Frankie's ordeal has left her with separation anxiety issues, so she will do best with an owner who is home most of the time, Danielson said. Children in the family should be 10 years or older, she said.

The poodle weighs just under 10 pounds, is really playful and loves to fetch and be held, according to her Animal Services handlers.

People interested in adopting Frankie can print a special adoption application from the department's website, fill it out and fax it to (619) 767-2706 or bring it to county Animal Services at 5480 Gaines St. in San Diego. Envelopes should include the words "Attention: Frankie Adoption."

Applications can also be mailed as long as they are received no later than Saturday.

Animal Services officials said staff will review the application and select the home they feel best meets the needs of the dog.

The adoption fee for Frankie is $69 and includes vaccinations, a microchip, a license, and a free veterinary visit. She's already been spayed.

A decision on who can adopt Frankie will be made the week of Feb. 9.

Meanwhile, an animal abuse investigation is still underway. Anyone convicted of animal cruelty could face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to $20,000, or both.