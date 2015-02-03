Air monitoring device installed at San Ysidro border crossing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A device that monitors air pollution began operating at the San Ysidro border crossing Tuesday.

The monitor, which measures fine particulate matter than cause cause health problems, will help the agencies identify pollution sources, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and San Diego County Air Pollution Control District.

"Air pollution knows no boundaries," said Jared Blumenfeld, the EPA's regional administrator for the Pacific Southwest. "The goal is to protect our communities near the border through a better understanding of the soot that may be affecting San Ysidro, whether from tailpipe emissions or wood smoke."

The device was placed on the roof of the pedestrian building.

"Today, we are making a major investment in the quality of life for the people of San Ysidro," said county Supervisor Greg Cox. "With this monitor, the county APCD will be able sample the local air and get more accurate data."

He said the data gathered by the monitor will be used to work with state and federal officials to identify "any needed air quality improvements and to implement emission reduction strategies."

The closest monitor until now was six miles north of the border crossing, in Chula Vista, which does not collect data representative of emissions in San Ysidro.